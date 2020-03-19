Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of CETV opened at $1.95 on Monday. Central European Media Enterprises has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $456.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

