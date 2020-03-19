Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CDEV. BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 99,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,741,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $83.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,873 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,163 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $9,722,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth about $7,818,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

