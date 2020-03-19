Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CDEV. BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 99,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,741,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $83.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $10.95.
In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,873 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,163 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $9,722,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth about $7,818,000.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
