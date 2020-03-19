Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from C$14.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.12.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$2.76 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$14.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.