Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.89.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.