Castle Biosciences (CSTL) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) is one of 29 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Castle Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Castle Biosciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences $51.87 million $5.28 million -28.64 Castle Biosciences Competitors $1.07 billion $57.25 million 21.48

Castle Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Castle Biosciences. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Castle Biosciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Castle Biosciences Competitors 235 798 975 71 2.42

Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 84.80%. Given Castle Biosciences’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Castle Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Castle Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Castle Biosciences Competitors -124.53% -80.12% -28.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.0% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Castle Biosciences peers beat Castle Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; and two late-stage proprietary products in development, which address cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and suspicious pigmented lesions, which are indications with high clinical need in dermatological cancer. It offers test services through physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

