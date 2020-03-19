Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,946 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CSL opened at $123.52 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.61 and a 52 week high of $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

