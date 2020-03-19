Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Upgraded at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CJT. CIBC raised their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Cargojet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$117.63.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CJT opened at C$75.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$103.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.84. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$71.50 and a 12 month high of C$123.75.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.