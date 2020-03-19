CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Down 10.1% After Insider Selling

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) traded down 10.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $14.70, 89,055 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 956,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Specifically, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $192,213.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,537.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,517.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,390 shares of company stock worth $863,614 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 0.96.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

