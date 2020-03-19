Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Buys $3,782,216.96 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 79,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.36 per share, with a total value of $3,782,216.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CDLX opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $997.11 million, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $58.06. Cardlytics Inc has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

