Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price Down 16.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) fell 16.9% during trading on Tuesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $8.03, 700,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,215,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPRI. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Capri by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,707,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 17,427.7% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

