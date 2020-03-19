Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Buys C$79,240.00 in Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,130 shares in the company, valued at C$398,775.30.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$17.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.42. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$16.51 and a 12-month high of C$36.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.62.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$219.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

CWB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.50.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.