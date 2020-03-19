Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$79.57 and last traded at C$80.32, with a volume of 84239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$86.78.

Specifically, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total transaction of C$900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$405,000.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CTC.A. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$174.00 to C$178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$176.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$132.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91.

About Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.