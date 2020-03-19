Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$322.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$345.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$353.00 to C$329.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$338.33.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock opened at C$266.84 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$252.00 and a 1 year high of C$365.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$338.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$320.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$288.85 per share, with a total value of C$288,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$788,560.50.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.