Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $321.00 at UBS Group

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $397.00 to $321.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $291.00 target price (up previously from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.89.

CP stock opened at $186.46 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.87 and a 200 day moving average of $242.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

