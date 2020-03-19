Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$52.00.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$45.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.67.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$11.00 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80. Also, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total value of C$210,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 687,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,998,834.36. Insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,357 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

