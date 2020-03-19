Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lifted to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$126.00.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$113.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$138.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$117.14.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$100.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$119.40. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion and a PE ratio of 17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$92.01 and a 12-month high of C$127.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.88%.

In other news, Director Donald Carty bought 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$124.28 per share, with a total value of C$408,891.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at C$8,700,566.06. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total value of C$1,003,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at C$1,879,540.23. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,451 shares of company stock worth $427,559 and sold 25,798 shares worth $3,100,524.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

