Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$118.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$138.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$113.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$117.14.

Shares of CNR opened at C$100.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$119.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$92.01 and a 12 month high of C$127.96. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.88%.

In related news, Director Donald Carty bought 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$124.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$408,891.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,700,566.06. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total value of C$1,003,692.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at C$1,879,540.23. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,451 shares of company stock worth $427,559 and have sold 25,798 shares worth $3,100,524.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

