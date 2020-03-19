Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

NYSE CM opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

