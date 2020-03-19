Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $345.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $246.67 on Thursday. Apple has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.02 and its 200-day moving average is $269.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,079.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

