Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Given New $13.25 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $13.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 137.46% from the stock’s current price.

CADE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $959.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.71.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerry W. Powell purchased 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $194,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 59,447 shares of company stock valued at $782,861. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. FMR LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 104.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 132,419 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 112.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

