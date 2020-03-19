Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

BC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Brunswick from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.08.

BC stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

