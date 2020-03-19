Brokerages Expect XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Analysts expect XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) to post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.70. XPO Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $44.99 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.37.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

