Brokerages Expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) will announce $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on VOYA. ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $788,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 774,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,180,000 after acquiring an additional 88,376 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

