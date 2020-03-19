Brokerages Expect Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.55. Prologis reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Prologis by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,702,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,173,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,022,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,377,000 after buying an additional 54,223 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $477,086,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $67.80 on Monday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.