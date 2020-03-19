Brokerages Expect Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,675. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,168,230 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $15,817,834.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1,743.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after buying an additional 414,708 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Newell Brands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 749,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after buying an additional 39,110 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 158,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWL opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

