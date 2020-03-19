Britvic (LON:BVIC) PT Lowered to GBX 875

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,065 ($14.01) to GBX 875 ($11.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 45.47% from the stock’s previous close.

BVIC has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,002.69 ($13.19).

Britvic stock opened at GBX 601.50 ($7.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.85. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 814.48 ($10.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 873.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 924.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48). Insiders have bought a total of 42 shares of company stock worth $37,201 in the last quarter.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

