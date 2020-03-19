BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of BPOSY opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. BPOST SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

