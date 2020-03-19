BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Down 0.8% After Analyst Downgrade

BP plc (NYSE:BP) shares dropped 0.8% on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $36.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BP traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.68, approximately 1,843,464 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 17,639,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in BP by 58.1% in the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in BP by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter worth approximately $13,768,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

BP Company Profile (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

