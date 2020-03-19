BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 25.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWA opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

