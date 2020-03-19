Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Down 7.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)’s share price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Boot Barn traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $14.90, 119,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,233,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $8,891,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

