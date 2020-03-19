BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVRGF opened at $0.91 on Monday. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

