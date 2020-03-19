BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVRGF opened at $0.91 on Monday. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

