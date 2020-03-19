Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BRG opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.52. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 164.35 and a quick ratio of 164.35.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

