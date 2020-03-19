Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a price objective (down previously from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $54.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The company had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $137,405.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $661,097.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $846,783. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

