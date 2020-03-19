BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluelinx Holdings is the largest distributor of building products in the United States. Operating in all of the major metropolitan areas in the United States, BlueLinx distributes products to more than 11,700 customers through its network of warehouses and third-party operated warehouses. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

NYSE BXC opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlueLinx by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlueLinx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BlueLinx by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in BlueLinx by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BlueLinx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

