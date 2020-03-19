Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

BE stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $481.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.02. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,487.62% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $255,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $255,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 42,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $359,746.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,078 shares of company stock worth $1,561,689 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 52,947 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $563,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 363.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,319,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,524 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

