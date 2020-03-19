Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 356.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BE. ValuEngine raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

NYSE BE opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a market cap of $481.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.02. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.67 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,487.62%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $31,430.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 642.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,723,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 363.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,319,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 1,819,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

