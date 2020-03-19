Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 333,965 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,272,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,156,606. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

