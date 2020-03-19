Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Acquires $8,689,769.30 in Stock

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 333,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 610,409 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 327,762 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Group to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

