Bitradio (BRO) Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $72,090.96 and $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001617 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000139 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,488,476 coins and its circulating supply is 8,488,472 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

