BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLASE stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,319,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 4.26% of BIOLASE at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

