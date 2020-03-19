Bill.com Holdings’ (NASDAQ:RVMD) Quiet Period To Expire on March 24th

Bill.com’s (NASDAQ:RVMD) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 24th. Bill.com had issued 14,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 13th. The total size of the offering was $238,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $17,430,000.00.

About Bill.com

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.