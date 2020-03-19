BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

