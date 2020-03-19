Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON BOTB opened at GBX 380 ($5.00) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 415.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 338.28. Best of the Best has a 1 year low of GBX 250 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 460 ($6.05). The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 million and a PE ratio of 17.67.

Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 12.40 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

