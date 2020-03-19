Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BBY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $60,132.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,352.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,824 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 3,234.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $247,638,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,298 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Best Buy by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

