Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura raised their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $236,434.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681,869.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 6,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $355,580.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,824. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3,234.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,872,000 after buying an additional 4,009,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,638,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after buying an additional 1,783,298 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after buying an additional 1,168,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,175,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

