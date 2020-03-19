Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.88.

BBY stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $60,132.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,352.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $199,854.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,639,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,561 shares of company stock worth $2,558,824. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

