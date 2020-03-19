Berenberg Bank Cuts Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Price Target to GBX 220

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to a neutral rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 302.45 ($3.98).

LON SLA opened at GBX 181.05 ($2.38) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 289.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 297.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of GBX 236 ($3.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Keith Skeoch purchased 50,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £99,079.18 ($130,333.04). Insiders acquired 50,378 shares of company stock valued at $9,935,371 over the last 90 days.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

