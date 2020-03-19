Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €27.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.10 ($28.02) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.97 ($27.87).

GYC stock opened at €14.31 ($16.64) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.21. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

