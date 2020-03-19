Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Insider Sally Lake Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) insider Sally Lake bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £18,750 ($24,664.56).

Sally Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Sally Lake bought 5,000 shares of Beazley stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($32,359.91).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 355.80 ($4.68) on Thursday. Beazley PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 468.40 ($6.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 532.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 559.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 675 ($8.88) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beazley to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 616 ($8.10) to GBX 611 ($8.04) in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 555 ($7.30) target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 594.20 ($7.82).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

