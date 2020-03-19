BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BBQ stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12. BBQ has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BBQ Holdings (NYSE:BBQ) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.30% of BBQ worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants.

